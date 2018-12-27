5 Details You May Have Missed From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding

Think you're caught up on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's surprise wedding ceremony? Think again!

On Dec. 23, 2018, the 26-year-old pop star and Australian actor, 28, gathered their nearest and dearest for an intimate affair inside their Nashville, Tenn. home. Days later, the longtime lovebirds would ultimately confirm speculation that the "Mr." and "Mrs." balloons that adorned their hallway in photos on Noah Cyrus' social media accounts were in-fact proof of their newlywed status.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress shared intimate snapshots from her and Hemsworth's low-key wedding night, which (in true Miley fashion) ended with a barefoot solo dance sesh to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk."

"10 years later," Miley also captioned one photo of the bride and groom in an emotional embrace, a cheeky nod to the ups and downs she and Liam have overcome since first meeting on set of The Last Song as teenagers.