90 Day Fiancé's Jon and Rachel Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their Romantic Reunion

90 Day Fiancé's Jon and Rachel Walters finally reunited after spending months apart.

For nearly two weeks, Jon and Rachel were able to fully enjoy married life after living on different continents for the past year.

Rachel arrived in Bristol, England on Dec. 14, with her daughter Lucy in tow. Together, they spent two weeks sightseeing, cuddling and, of course, doing karaoke. In the first few days of the pair's trip, Jon took Rachel on a sightseeing tour around the coastal city of Bristol, where they made stops at book stores and historic cathedrals. They even made a surprise trip to a local tattoo shop where they got tattoos that are yet to be revealed.

Eventually, Rachel and Lucy had to leave their beloved Brit to return home to New Mexico, and, of course, many tears were shed.

Jon defended their long distance relationship in a lengthy post shared to his Instagram on Sunday. He wrote, "We choose to hurt 93% of the year because be the love we have the other 7% makes it all worth it. They can keep trolling trying to hurt us but we're a thousands times stronger than they will ever be."