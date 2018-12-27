Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Top-Secret Wedding

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are officially husband and wife.

The Isn't It Romantic actor and the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer tied the knot on Dec. 23 in Tennessee, 10 years after the couple first met and fell in love on the set of The Last Song. Hemsworth and Cyrus took to social media on Wednesday to confirm their marriage, sharing sweet photos from their intimate family ceremony.

Wedding rumors first surfaced before Christmas, when footage of the couple at what looked to be a wedding ceremony first appeared on social media. Now that the newlyweds have officially confirmed their marriage, more details are starting to surface about their top-secret wedding.

Let's take a look at everything we know about Cyrus and Hemsworth's nuptials!