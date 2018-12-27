All the Signs Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Finally Headed for Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's love story has officially reached a new chapter.

As is no surprise to fans at this point, the longtime couple confirmed they tied the knot ahead of the holidays on Dec. 23., nearly a decade after first meeting as co-stars in The Last Song in 2009.

While the two have been sparking secret wedding speculation in recent years, particularly after the 28-year-old Australian actor was spotted out last year wearing a band on his left hand ring finger. "He wears that ring as more of a 'promise' to Miley, but they are not officially married," a source assured in August 2017. "The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible."

The rather private pair, who rekindled their on and off romance—and engagement—nearly three years after their 2013 breakup, continued to keep fans guessing as recently as just earlier this month when Cyrus dodged a question from Andy Cohen about their future nuptials.