Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher 2 Years After Death With Touching Musical Tribute

It's hard to believe it's been two years since Carrie Fisher's passing.

The iconic Star Wars actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," the family's spokesman Simon Halls told E! News in a statement at the time. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

One day after Fisher's death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away at the age of 84.