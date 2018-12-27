Eddie Murphy's Baby Boy Makes His Debut in First Photo of All 10 Kids

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Jamie McCarthy/NBC

The holidays are all about family for Eddie Murphy

The famed actor and comedian rang in Christmas 2018 with plenty of special faces—all 10 of his children. The Oscar nominee became a dad for the most recent time late last month when he and fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed son Max Charles Murphy. 

In a family portrait posted by his 28-year-old daughter Bria Murphy on social media, Murphy appears in the center of the photo with his and Butcher's daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in his arms. Meanwhile, his leading lady stands beside him holding their newborn. 

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

In black and white ensembles, the rest of Murphy's children are also pictured, including Bella ZahraZola IvyShayne AudraMiles Mitchell and Bria, his five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. He and Nicole were married for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2005. 

Murphy's firstborn, son Eric Murphy with ex Paulette McNeely, as well as son Christian Murphy with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood, are also in the photo. 

Angel Iris Murphy Brown, his daughter with Mel B, is smiling in the front, locking arms with grandma Lillian Murphy

"Merry Christmas!!!" Bria captioned the shot. 

While Eddie has kept out of the spotlight as of late, it looks like the actor had much to celebrate this holiday season. Merry Christmas, indeed!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Christmas , Holidays , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Who Had the Best Wedding Dresses of 2018

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Drools Over Kendall Jenner's Sexy New Photo

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, The Last Song premiere, 2010

What Miley Cyrus Really Thought of Liam Hemsworth Before They Met

Best Movie of 2018, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Poppins

Calling All Movie Goers: Which 2018 Film Blew You Away?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Shows Taylor Swift Some Love: Look Back at Their Cutest BFF Pics

Aretha Franklin

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Chokes Up Honoring Reba McEntire

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.