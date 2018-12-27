The Best Hair Products for Cold Weather

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 3:30 AM
Cold weather is good for a lot of things: sweater weather, boot season and other major fashion moments.
What it's not so great for is your hair. There's something about the breeze and the chill that always tousles it around, roughs it up and makes it look dry and frizzy. Not our idea of a good time, you know?
So to make your locks work with you (a.k.a. shiny, healthy and beautiful) we've rounded up our favorite winter must-have hair products. Shop now and thank us later.
BUY IT: R+Co FOIL Frizz and Static Control Spray, $28 at Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY IT: BUMBLE AND BUMBLE Bb. Don't Blow It Fine (H)air Styler $31 at Sephora
BUY IT: JOICO K-PAK Protective Hair Spray, $18 at Ulta
BUY IT: IT'S A 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Smoothing Balm, $21 at Ulta
BUY IT: OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist, $8 at Ulta
BUY IT: REDKEN Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Cream, $11 at Ulta
BUY IT: SEXY HAIR Healthy Sexy Hair Moisturizing Love Oil, $23 Ulta
BUY IT: MAUI MOISTURE Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask, $9 at Ulta
BUY IT: NOT YOUR MOTHER'S Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel, $8 at Ulta
BUY IT: TRESEMME Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum, $6 at Ulta
BUY IT: Taliah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, $19 at Amazon
BUY IT: Kerastase Chronologiste Essential Revitalizing Balm, $40 at Amazon
BUY IT: CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $53 at Sephora
BUY IT: ALTERNA HAIRCARE Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Pure Treatment Oil, $25 at Sephora
BUY IT: LIVING PROOF Restore Perfecting Spray, $29 at Sephora
BUY IT: BRIOGEO Rosarco Milk™ Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray, $20 at Sephora
BUY IT: Aveda Dry Remedy™ Daily Moisturizing Oil, $31 at Aveda
BUY IT: COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Slays Humidity and Prevents Frizz, $28 at Amazon
BUY IT: IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, $29 at Sephora
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
