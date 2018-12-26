Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and More Celeb Couples Who Married in Secret

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 4:32 PM
Miley Cyrusis officially a Mrs.!
In case you missed the big news, she and Liam Hemsworth confirmed rumors of their top-secret wedding, which took place on Dec. 23 in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn. The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with several snapshots from the intimate ceremony, writing that "10 years later" the inseparable A-listers had finally taken the next major step in their relationship.
Family members have since showered the newlyweds with plenty of love. Big sister Brandi Cyrus wrote on social media, "Secret's out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'!" Author of The Last Song Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the book that inspired the film Miley and Liam co-starred in back in 2009, also congratulated the pair. "This makes me so happy. Congratulations," he wrote on Twitter.
"While details of Miley and 28-year-old Liam's nuptials remain scarce (aside from the bride's elegant Vivienne Westwood gown, of course), their decision to keep the wedding under wraps brings plenty of other celebrity couples to mind.
In 2018 alone, stars including Karlie Kloss, Hilary Swank, Michelle Williamsand more exchanged vows without the news getting out before revealing it themselves. To see even more familiar faces from Hollywood who shocked fans with surprise weddings or elopements, check out the gallery above.
Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see this next chapter of Miley and Liam's everlasting love unfold!
