Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and More Celeb Couples Who Married in Secret

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 4:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Miley Cyrusis officially a Mrs.!

In case you missed the big news, she and Liam Hemsworth confirmed rumors of their top-secret wedding, which took place on Dec. 23 in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn. The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with several snapshots from the intimate ceremony, writing that "10 years later" the inseparable A-listers had finally taken the next major step in their relationship. 

Family members have since showered the newlyweds with plenty of love. Big sister Brandi Cyrus wrote on social media, "Secret's out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'!" Author of The Last Song Nicholas Sparks, who wrote the book that inspired the film Miley and Liam co-starred in back in 2009, also congratulated the pair. "This makes me so happy. Congratulations," he wrote on Twitter.

"While details of Miley and 28-year-old Liam's nuptials remain scarce (aside from the bride's elegant Vivienne Westwood gown, of course), their decision to keep the wedding under wraps brings plenty of other celebrity couples to mind.

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

In 2018 alone, stars including Karlie KlossHilary SwankMichelle Williamsand more exchanged vows without the news getting out before revealing it themselves. To see even more familiar faces from Hollywood who shocked fans with surprise weddings or elopements, check out the gallery above. 

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see this next chapter of Miley and Liam's everlasting love unfold! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

2018 in Trends: Best & Worst Fashion

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Who Ruled in 2018

Noah Centineo, Awkwafina & More Breakout Stars of 2018

Miley Cyrus Confirms Secret Wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Enjoy Scenic Honeymoon in South Africa

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

10 Times Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Proved They Were Perfect for Each Other

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Look Back at Every Single Kardashian Family Christmas Card Over the Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.