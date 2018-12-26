This Photo of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at The Last Song Premiere Will Make You Emotional

It's been almost 10 years since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth co-starred in The Last Song together, and now the couple is officially married!

The 26-year-old "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to seemingly confirm her marriage to her 28-year-old longtime love by sharing photos of the couple dressed in wedding attire. The photos show Cyrus donning a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood dress as she embraces her actor beau Hemsworth, wearing a suit.

"10 years later," Cyrus captioned one cute picture of the couple.

This confirmation comes just days after Cyrus and Hemsworth first sparked wedding rumors. Just before Christmas, pictures surfaced of the couple at what appeared to be a wedding ceremony.