Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 2:02 PM

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

After almost 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally tied the knot.

The 26-year-old pop star and actress and 28-year-old actor met in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song and made their relationship red carpet official in early 2010, just as it was released. The fan-favorite couple got engaged in 2012 and broke up a year later.

Over the next few years, the two would spark romance rumors with other celebs. In 2015, it seemed they had gotten close again and they made their rekindled relationship public over the 2016 New Year's Holiday. Cyrus later confirmed their engagement was back on.

And almost three years later, just before Christmas 2018, the two sparked speculation that they had gotten married when a friend shared some curious photos on social media. On Wednesday, the day after the holiday, Miley confirmed the rumors with a few Instagram photos of her and Liam.

"12.23.18," Miley wrote. "10 years later ....."

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Check out photos of the pair's road to marriage.

The Last Song, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson

2009: The Last Song

A spark ignites between the two when they film the Nicholas Sparks movie together. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fall for each other with the beach as the backdrop.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

2010: Red Carpet Official

The co-stars make their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2010 Oscars after party.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

2012: Officially Engaged

After nearly three years together, the duo decide to take their relationship to the next level. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be tells People in June 2012.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Engaged

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2013: Calling it Quits

In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors call it quits in fall 2013, with sources telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."

Liam Hemsworth, Eiza Gonzalez, Kissing

Bruja/Juan Sharma/PacificCoastNews.com

2013: Liam Moves On

Just one day after it was confirmed that Liam and Miley had called off their 15-month engagement, he was spotted kissing Mexican actress-singer Eiza González.

Miley Cyrus, Wrecking Ball

Vevo

2013: "Wrecking Ball"

Miley releases this tearjerker of a song, which was inspired by what she said were the "motherf--kers" that broke her heart, "particularly one." The music video, which shows her sitting and swinging on wrecking ball naked, inspired many memes.

Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews

2015: "Piley"

Miley begins to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two look happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland in March 2015, but alas, all things must come to an end. It is reported a month later that the pair has broken up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.

Liam Hemsworth, Dog

Instagram / The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa

2015: But Wait...

Miley and Liam remain close despite their public split...so close that she helps him adopt a dog.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI

2016: Reunited

Following their rough patch, Miley and Liam reignite their romance at the Falls Music Festival in Byron Bay in the actor's native Australia over the 2016 New Year's holiday. Witnesses report that the couple showed some heavy PDA. 

Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky, Matching Tattoos

Instagram

2016: Bonding With the In-Laws

Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in April 2016.

Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Engagement Ring

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

2016: The Engagement is Back On

In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, wearing her engagement ring.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

2016: Happy Holidays

The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best. 

Miley Cyrus, Malibu

RCA Records

2017: "Malibu"

In her 2017 song, Miley gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "We had to re-fall for each other," she told Billboard.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: United They Stand

Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Prank, 2018

Instagram / Liam Hemsworth

2018: Pranks of Love

Liam just can't pranking his fiancée! Fans are loving the pair's dynamic.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: Wedding Rumors

Fans are positive the two had gotten married just before Christmas after a friend posts images of what appeared to be their wedding, held inside a home.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: Just Married!

Just after Christmas, Miley appears to confirm her and Liam's marriage with a few photos, including one showing her in a white wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood and him in a black suit."

Congrats to the happy couple!

