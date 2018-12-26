Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

Instagram
After almost 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally tied the knot.
The 26-year-old pop star and actress and 28-year-old actor met in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song and made their relationship red carpet official in early 2010, just as it was released. The fan-favorite couple got engaged in 2012 and broke up a year later.
Over the next few years, the two would spark romance rumors with other celebs. In 2015, it seemed they had gotten close again and they made their rekindled relationship public over the 2016 New Year's Holiday. Cyrus later confirmed their engagement was back on.
And almost three years later, just before Christmas 2018, the two sparked speculation that they had gotten married when a friend shared some curious photos on social media. On Wednesday, the day after the holiday, Miley confirmed the rumors with a few Instagram photos of her and Liam.
"12.23.18," Miley wrote. "10 years later ....."
Check out photos of the pair's road to marriage.
Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson
2009: The Last Song
A spark ignites between the two when they film the Nicholas Sparks movie together. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fall for each other with the beach as the backdrop.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
2010: Red Carpet Official
The co-stars make their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2010 Oscars after party.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
2012: Officially Engaged
After nearly three years together, the duo decide to take their relationship to the next level. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be tells People in June 2012.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2013: Calling it Quits
In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors call it quits in fall 2013, with sources telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."
Bruja/Juan Sharma/PacificCoastNews.com
2013: Liam Moves On
Just one day after it was confirmed that Liam and Miley had called off their 15-month engagement, he was spotted kissing Mexican actress-singer Eiza González.
Vevo
2013: "Wrecking Ball"
Miley releases this tearjerker of a song, which was inspired by what she said were the "motherf--kers" that broke her heart, "particularly one." The music video, which shows her sitting and swinging on wrecking ball naked, inspired many memes.
Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews
2015: "Piley"
Miley begins to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two look happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland in March 2015, but alas, all things must come to an end. It is reported a month later that the pair has broken up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.
Instagram / The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa
2015: But Wait...
Miley and Liam remain close despite their public split...so close that she helps him adopt a dog.
Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI
2016: Reunited
Following their rough patch, Miley and Liam reignite their romance at the Falls Music Festival in Byron Bay in the actor's native Australia over the 2016 New Year's holiday. Witnesses report that the couple showed some heavy PDA.
Instagram
2016: Bonding With the In-Laws
Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in April 2016.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
2016: The Engagement is Back On
In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, wearing her engagement ring.
Instagram
2016: Happy Holidays
The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best.
RCA Records
2017: "Malibu"
In her 2017 song, Miley gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "We had to re-fall for each other," she told Billboard.
Instagram
2018: United They Stand
Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.
Instagram / Liam Hemsworth
2018: Pranks of Love
Liam just can't pranking his fiancée! Fans are loving the pair's dynamic.
Instagram
2018: Wedding Rumors
Fans are positive the two had gotten married just before Christmas after a friend posts images of what appeared to be their wedding, held inside a home.
Instagram
2018: Just Married!
Just after Christmas, Miley appears to confirm her and Liam's marriage with a few photos, including one showing her in a white wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood and him in a black suit."
Congrats to the happy couple!