Take a First Look at Miley Cyrus' Beautiful Wedding Dress

Miley Cyrus' wedding gown is everything we thought it would be—elegant, sophisticated and timeless.

Confirming her marriage on Instagram today, the "I Would Die for You" gave us a first look into her wedding with photos and we're here for her look. It's known that the singer has an affinity for bold and daring fashion, however, she let go of the frills and controversial digs for a sweet and sophisticated gown to marry Liam Hemsworth.

She wore a white gown with an off-the-shoulder, cow neckline that gracefully hung down into a small train. Standing next to an outdoor fireplace decorated with roses, the timeless gown fits the romantic and rustic aesthetic of the wedding, as does her loose-hanging curls and effortless makeup.