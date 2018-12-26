Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrusis a blushing bride in new photos of her wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

The famous singer posted photos of herself in a white dress, hugging the groom in a warm embrace on Wednesday. In the black-and-white pictures, there is a delicate bouquet perched beside the couple and Liam looks to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger.

For the ceremony, the "Wrecking Ball" singer wore a gorgeous off the shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, with her blonde locks down. Liam appeared to be wearing white Vans and a suit and tie for his formal attire.

While Miley didn't caption the photos or confirm that a ceremony did indeed take place, fans believe this is the couple's way of announcing they are finally a married couple.

Speculation began to mount on Sunday night after Miley's little sister Noah Cyrus shared photos of herself crying, as well as a photo with "Mr. & Mrs." balloons in the background. Moreover, Noah was clearly at Miley and Liam's home in Tennessee, where the pair is currently living following the loss of their home to fires in Malibu, Calif..