90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized After Lupus Flare

90 Day Fiancé cast member Ashley Martson spent Christmas in the hospital.

The 32-year-old reality star had revealed in late November on her Instagram page that she suffers from lupus, or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It appears she suffered a flare of the autoimmune disease, as on Tuesday, Christmas Day, she posted on her Instagram Story videos taken from a hospital bed. Her husband Jay Smith also posted on Christmas Day a photo of himself beside a hospital bed. The two had recently sparked split rumors after they deleted their photos together from Instagram.

Martson was put on a liquid diet for a few days.

"I want food not broth," Martson wrote on Tuesday. "Can someone sneak me some wings and cheese fries?"

"On Wednesday morning, she wrote, "Still here but starting to feel a bit better."

She also shared a selfie of herself lying on the hospital bed, hooked up to an I.V.