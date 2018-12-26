Queen Elizabeth II Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 9:21 AM

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II opened up about the royal family during her Christmas broadcast.

Reflecting on 2018, the royal monarch said it's been a "busy year" for her family. She went on to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding, as well as Princess Eugenie's October nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, both of which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen also mentioned the royal babies that were born this year—including Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby boy, Prince Louis—as well as the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy.

"Closer to home, it has been a busy year for my family," the Queen said. "With two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon, it helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Share a Smile During Christmas Outing With Royals

The Queen also mentioned Prince Charles' recent birthday celebration.

"We've had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales," she shared.

The royal family all stepped out together on Tuesday to attend Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. And, despite rumors of a feud, expecting Meghan was spotted smiling with the Duchess of Cambridge during the family outing.

You can watch Queen Elizabeth II's entire Christmas broadcast above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

