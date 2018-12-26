Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance Over Christmas

Oh, there you are, Rob Kardashian!

Kris Jenner's notoriously private son, who has kept out of the spotlight for two years, made a rare, blink-and-you'll-miss-him appearance in a video his sister Khloe Kardashianposted from their family's Christmas morning celebration. He is holding his daughter Dream Kardashian, 2.

"Merry Christmas Dreamy Dream," Khloe says, as Rob kisses the child on her cheek.

Rob himself also posted on his Twitter page a photo of Dream laughing and wearing a festive plaid dress and red ribbon in her hair.

"Merry Christmas everyone ‼️" Rob wrote. "Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)"