Terrence Howard Is Engaged to Ex-Wife Mira Pak: See Her Ring

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 5:38 AM

Terrence Howard, Mira Pak

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Terrence Howard!

The Empire star proposed to his ex-wife, Mira Pak, over the holidays.

The actor popped the question with a stunning engagement ring. The rose gold sparkler contained a seven-carat VVS diamond in a "Ben Baller Setting."

The Lucious Lyon character shared footage from the magical moment via Instagram on Christmas Day. The photos showed his bride-to-be crying happy tears as he slid the ring onto her finger. A video also showed Howard toasting to his fiancée

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," he said. "It took me 45 years to find you, honey. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you." 

"I love you, too, baby," she replied.

The proposal appeared to take place at the restaurant Crustacean Beverly Hills in California. The lovebirds enjoyed their evening surrounded by loved ones.

Howard and Pak initially tied the knot in 2013 but secretly called it quits at the beginning of 2015. However, it wasn't long before the two reignited romance rumors. In October of that year, Howard posted a picture of the duo and wished Pak a happy anniversary.

The couple shares two children together, their sons Hero and Qirin. Howard also has three children from his previous marriage to Lori McCommas. He was also previously married to Michelle Ghent.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

