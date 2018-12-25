The Meaningful Way Bode Miller and His Family Honored Their Daughter on Christmas 5 Months After Her Death

Bode Miller, his wife Morgan Miller and their family honored their daughter Emmy Miller on Christmas in a very meaningful way. Emmy died on July 10 after a tragic drowning accident.

The group of six posed together in a matching color scheme and held up a picture of her in one of their snapshots. In another picture, their 10-year-old daughter Neesyn Miller held a white rose in her hands.

Morgan reflected on the year in her Instagram caption about all the ups and downs that 2018 brought. "Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven. We miss you so much!" she began.

"2018 has been a year full of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy. We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son," she continued. "Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward."

She then went on to explain why a "fresh beginning" in 2019 is out of the question.