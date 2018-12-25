Demi Lovato Glows With Happiness on Christmas Days After Speaking Out About Sobriety

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 25, 2018 4:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Christmas

Instagram

Demi Lovato spent her Christmas surrounded by her family and loved ones—especially her dogs.

The "Confident" singer shared photos and videos from her Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, which included fun activities like cookie decorating on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, she and her sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza as well as her mom Dianna De La Garza and step-dad Eddie De La Garza unwrapped presents and were elated about their gifts.

All of their dogs had a huge presence in Demi's Instagram Story, including her pup Batman. She posted one selfie snuggling up with her little furball Batman as he rested his head on her chest. It looked like the comfiest of cuddle sessions!

Read

Look Back on Demi Lovato's Road to Recovery 6 Months After Relapsing

The artist has been focusing on herself and her wellness ever since she suffered a drug overdose six months ago. She spent about three months in rehab and has since grown a new mindset about her "fresh start."

Demi Lovato, Christmas

Instagram

On Saturday, Demi spoke out about her sobriety and the gossip stories that have followed her endlessly. She had one experience recently, although she did not say what, that prompted the singer to take to Twitter and clear the air.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," she wrote in one tweet.

Demi penned in another tweet that she would tell people "MYSELF" if "the world needs to know something." She continued, "Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

In her third message, the 26-year-old said eventually she will "tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today." However, she isn't ready to spill all the details yet. "I still need space and time to heal," she wrote.

For now, Demi is "working hard on myself" and that's what she wants her real fans to know. "I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support," she added.

Plus, her followers have huge reason to celebrate. She was just nominated for her second Grammy award for her song "Fall in Line" with Christina Aguilera. "Dreams come true y'all," she wrote that day.

Yes they do!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Christmas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
True Thompson, North West

Matching Pajamas, a Pink Bentley and More: How the Kardashian-Jenners Celebrated Christmas Morning

Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Attend Kim Kardashian's Epic Christmas Party

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Their Second Child

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates Last Christmas Before Prison Sentence

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke Engaged to Girlfriend April Love Geary

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Share a Smile During Christmas Outing With Royals

The Year In... A-Z Guide to Everyone and Everything We Discovered in 2018

From Adam Rippon to Zazie Beetz: The A-Z Guide to Everyone and Everything We Discovered in 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.