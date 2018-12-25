Matching Pajamas, a Pink Bentley and More: How the Kardashian-Jenners Celebrated Christmas Morning

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Dec. 25, 2018 2:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
True Thompson, North West

Instagram

To be a fly on the wall at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration sure would be fun.

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted an epic Christmas party filled with snow, sledding, singing and more. Just hours later, the family gathered early in the morning to open Christmas presents and spend time with each other. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and others all posted photos and videos from their festive morning.

To start it off, they all wore blue and green matching plaid pajamas. Kendall and Kourtney showed off their pink Louis Vuitton slippers, too. The kids opened their presents and each seemed to have their own little present stations around the house.

Other than the huge party, the family also posted their much-awaited Christmas card photo on Monday, which was originally thought to be cancelled this year.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Christmas 2018 Party

The picture showed Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner and Kim with all of their kiddos: True ThompsonMason DisickReign Disick Penelope DisickStormi WebsterNorth West Saint West and Chicago West. Their brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian was also in it.

Kim explained why the card was released so late. She said on Twitter, "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we're [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

But why wasn't Kendall in it? "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!" Kim explained.

It's a big Christmas for a few members of the family. It's True and Stormi's first celebration!

Check out the photos below to see the great presents the family received on Tuesday.

True Thompson, Christmas

Instagram

Beamer, Benz or Bentley

True Thompson celebrated her first Christmas with a sparkling pink Bentley. It matches her cousin Dream Kardashian's blue one that she got for her birthday.

True Thompson, North West

Instagram

Cousins that cuddle

True sat on North West's lap on Christmas morning.

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Party in plaid

Khloe Kardashian showed off her new plaid boots that make quite the statement.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Market time

Dream Kardashian poses in front of her little present station.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dreamy kisses

Rob Kardashian gave his daughter a kiss on the cheek.

Kris Jenner

Instagram

Tell it like it is

Kris Jenner got a suitcase that, well, doesn't lie.

Article continues below

Penelope Disick

Instagram

Whoa!

Penelope Disick gave her new pony toy a ride around the kitchen.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Happiest place on Earth

Kourtney Kardashian got some gifts straight from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride.

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas stockings

Instagram

All in the family

Kourtney posted a picture of the stockings for the entire family, including Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.

Article continues below

Happy holidays!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ True Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , North West , Dream Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Attend Kim Kardashian's Epic Christmas Party

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Expecting Their Second Child

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates Last Christmas Before Prison Sentence

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke Engaged to Girlfriend April Love Geary

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Share a Smile During Christmas Outing With Royals

The Year In... A-Z Guide to Everyone and Everything We Discovered in 2018

From Adam Rippon to Zazie Beetz: The A-Z Guide to Everyone and Everything We Discovered in 2018

E-comm: Coats To Complete Your Party Look

Coats To Complete Your Party Look

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.