Matching Pajamas, a Pink Bentley and More: How the Kardashian-Jenners Celebrated Christmas Morning

Instagram
To be a fly on the wall at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration sure would be fun.
On Monday night, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted an epic Christmas party filled with snow, sledding, singing and more. Just hours later, the family gathered early in the morning to open Christmas presents and spend time with each other. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and others all posted photos and videos from their festive morning.
To start it off, they all wore blue and green matching plaid pajamas. Kendall and Kourtney showed off their pink Louis Vuitton slippers, too. The kids opened their presents and each seemed to have their own little present stations around the house.
Other than the huge party, the family also posted their much-awaited Christmas card photo on Monday, which was originally thought to be cancelled this year.
Kim explained why the card was released so late. She said on Twitter, "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we're [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."
But why wasn't Kendall in it? "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!" Kim explained.
It's a big Christmas for a few members of the family. It's True and Stormi's first celebration!
Check out the photos below to see the great presents the family received on Tuesday.
Instagram
Beamer, Benz or Bentley
True Thompson celebrated her first Christmas with a sparkling pink Bentley. It matches her cousin Dream Kardashian's blue one that she got for her birthday.
Instagram
Cousins that cuddle
True sat on North West's lap on Christmas morning.
Instagram
Party in plaid
Khloe Kardashian showed off her new plaid boots that make quite the statement.
Instagram
Market time
Dream Kardashian poses in front of her little present station.
Instagram
Dreamy kisses
Rob Kardashian gave his daughter a kiss on the cheek.
Instagram
Tell it like it is
Kris Jenner got a suitcase that, well, doesn't lie.
Instagram
Whoa!
Penelope Disick gave her new pony toy a ride around the kitchen.
Instagram
Happiest place on Earth
Kourtney Kardashian got some gifts straight from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride.
Instagram
All in the family
Kourtney posted a picture of the stockings for the entire family, including Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.