Khloe Kardashian and Other Stars Celebrate Their First Christmas as Parents

It's baby's first Christmas!

Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, John Stamos and Gabrielle Unionare among stars who are celebrating their first Christmas as parents.

"Merry Christmas!" Kardashian told True early on Christmas Eve, as she crawled on the floor towards a big strawberry toy, as seen in a video she posted on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian welcomed the child, her first, with Tristan Thompson, eight months ago. She also shared on her Instagram Story photos and videos of Christmas gifts for True. One pic shows three pairs of sneakers and is captioned, "Thank you Daddy." True also received a stuffed penguin and elephant, a pink toy guitar and a name bracelet.

Later in the day, mom and baby were spotted at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.