Norman Reedus Shares First Photo of His and Diane Kruger's Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 6:01 PM

Norman Reedus, Baby, Daughter, Diane Kruger, Instagram

Instagram / Norman Reedus

Meet Daryl Dixon's own real-life Lil' Ass Kicker.

This Christmas is a particularly special one for Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger: It is their first one with their baby girl. In early November, E! News learned that the 42-year-old Welcome to Marwen actress gave birth to the child, her first and her boyfriend's second. On Christmas Eve, the 49-year-old Walking Dead star posted the first image of their daughter, showing him holding her tiny hand.

"A lot to be thankful for this year. [heart emoji] this one especially," Reedus wrote.

He also paid tribute to Kruger, his ex-girlfriend and supermodel Helena Christensen and their 19-year-old son, Mingus.

"Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen Happy family," Reedus said.

Stars Celebrate Their First Christmas as Parents

Kruger commented on the post, writing, "I love you [heart emoji]."

"@dianekruger you n me," Reedus replied.

"Pretttttttyyyyy sure you forgot my name in there...." commented his Walking Dead co-star Alanna Masterson.

"Hahahhaha," Reedus replied. "Love u too."

Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger, Instagram, Christmas 2018

Instagram

The actor and Kruger have not revealed their daughter's name to the public. The two are notoriously private and never announced the actress' pregnancy or their child's birth.

Kruger has, however, spoken about their daughter in the press in recent weeks. She talked to E! News earlier this month about spending her first Christmas with her new family.

"It's a great moment of joy," she said. "We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year. I'm just looking forward to having my own little family be together, have take-out because I don't think I can step away to cook!"

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She also said, at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen, that they plan on spending the holiday at home.

"It's my baby's first Christmas," she said. "So I just really want to be on the couch with her and my man and just realize how bloody lucky I am.

Kruger and Reedus met while filming the 2015 film Sky. They sparked romance rumors in early 2017 and made their red carpet debut as a couple this past January, at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

