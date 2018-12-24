Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Other Stars Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple

Justin Bieber and new wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber added a new family member, just in time for their first Christmas as a married couple.

The singer and the model recently acquired a puppy, Oscar. Over the past few days, they have shared sweet photos and videos of the dog. Hailey posted a new one, showing her snuggling the cute pup, on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Justin and Hailey wed in a surprise ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September following a surprise engagement amid a whirlwind summer romance. They are expected to have a larger wedding with family and friends next year.

And have you been keeping up with the Jonases this holiday season? Because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonasthey have been celebrating all month long, and for good reason; they tied the knot in her native India on December 1...and on December 2, and their nuptials took place after several pre-wedding celebrations with family and friends and were also followed by even more celebrations.

And the festivities continued over Christmas: Priyanka posted on her Instagram page on Christmas Eve a festive holiday photo showing her with Nick, two of his three brothers Frankie Jonas and Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, the siblings' parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.—who officiated their Christian wedding ceremony, and the actress' mother Madhu Chopra.

