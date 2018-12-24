The Kardashian Family Christmas Card Is Finally Here

It's a Christmas miracle—the Kardashians finally released a Christmas card.

Khloe Kardashian shared the adorable photo with her sisters and their kids on Instagram on Christmas Eve morning. Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jennercozied up with their plethora of kids for the impromptu photo shoot. Kendall Jennerand Rob Kardashian don't appear in the picture, but Rob's daughter Dream Kardashianmade an appearance beside Khloe and Mason Disick.

For the family photo everyone sported a white outfit, but Khloe gave her outfit an extra sparkle by donning a gold crown.

Kim detailed their rush to get the perfect photo on her Twitter after sharing the cute pic. "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card," Kim shared. "Schedules we're [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

She added, "Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!"