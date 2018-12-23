Chris Rock and Louis C.K. Spark Backlash for Dropping the N-Word in Old Video

An old video of Chris Rock, Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais dropping the N-word while discussing the notion of making jokes with it, in front of an uncomfortable-looking Jerry Seinfeld, has resurfaced, gone viral and stirred controversy.

The comedians have not commented on the footage, taken from the 2011 HBO special Talking Funny. Many people voiced outrage about it on Twitter over the weekend.

"When white people are rich, they're just rich, forever and ever. Even their kids are rich," Louis tells Gervais, Rock and Seinfeld. "But when a black guy gets rich, it's countdown to when he's poor again."

"He's the blackest white guy I f--king know," Rock says. "And then all the negative things we think about black people, this f--ker-"

"You're saying I'm a n----r," Louis says, cutting off the comedian, a longtime friend and colleague—Louis was a writer on his series The Chris Rock Show in the late '90s.