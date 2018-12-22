Country Music Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 6:58 PM
"Everybody gonna talk" about country music's biggest news: Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are engaged!
Both Pearce and Ray posted photos on Instagram of the dreamy proposal that occurred on Dec. 19. The lovebirds traveled to Tulum, Mexico for a little romantic getaway that turned into an engagement.
The 28-year-old singer shared photos on her account of Ray getting down on one knee and asking the big question. Another picture shows them smiling while she shows off her ring. "Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Pearce captioned the set of photos. "All in one simple 'yes', I said 'yes' to love, 'yes' to peace, 'yes' to faithfulness, 'yes' to respect, 'yes' to kindness, 'yes' to trust, 'yes' to patience and 'yes' to never settling."
She continued, "Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me."
The 30-year-old country crooner posted the same pictures on his Instagram account. "Dec 19,2018 My life forever changed for the better. I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!!" he described the proposal. "Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive."
Are you swooning yet? There's more.
"You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout,grilled chicken,wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging,Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate," he continued. "I'm glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore,respect,honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can't wait to walk life with you."
Fellow country stars were really pumped about their engagement. Like, really happy about it. Kelsea Ballerini commented on Pearce's post and wrote, "WELCOME TO THE CLUB BABY!!!!! so beyond happy for you and your beautiful heart."
JoJo Fletcher Lucy Hale and Karen Fairchild also wished the newly engaged couple their best wishes.
This has been a whirlwind romance for Pearce and Ray. The two singers confirmed their romance in July in a picture of them wrapping their arms around each other on a couch. "And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Pearce wrote in the picture.
It looks like Ray will get to kiss Pearce in the morning every day from now on.
Congratulations on the engagement, you two!
