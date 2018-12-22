Christina El Moussa Marries Art Anstead in Secret Wedding

Instagram
Christina El Moussa and Art Anstead are married!
According to People, the Christina on the Coast host and Anstead tied the knot in a secret "winter wonderland" ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. on Saturday.
The magazine reports that 70 guests met at their home for what they believed to be an outing on charter buses to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead of watching a boat parade, the guests witnessed El Moussa and Anstead exchange their "I do's" at an altar in their front yard.
Anstead told People, "We wanted to make it about the kids. It's the six of us. We're a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it."
Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have two children together: Taylor El Moussa, 8, and Brayden El Moussa, 3. Anstead also has two children from a previous marriage: Amelie Anstead, 15, and Archie Anstead, 12.
Le Studio Photography
El Moussa hinted at their "blended family" in her Instagram Story on Friday night. She shared a video of the four kids sitting and laughing on a hammock. She wrote "#blended" on it.
On Sunday night, the British TV host posted on Instagram that the two of them were "celebrating something special," which caused fans to wonder if wedding bells would be in the near future. They weren't wrong.
However, El Moussa's rep told E! News on Tuesday that they were merely celebrating her wrapping the first season of El Moussa's new show Christina on the Coast.
Anstead and El Moussa began dating in 2017, and it seemed like these two were off to the races when it came to their love for each other. On their six month anniversary, Anstead posted a photo of them on Instagram sitting under a floral sculpture.
"What an amazing six months it's been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown! I've loved every second I spend with her!" he wrote. "She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare)."
In June, the 35-year-old told E! News she could easily envision a long-term future with her beau. "He always just says, 'You're an amazing person. You're an amazing mom. You're an amazing girlfriend.' He's so positive with me that he's just really lifted me up in so many ways," she said.
She added, "I could definitely see myself getting married to Ant in the future and I know the kids would be very happy about that."
So far, neither El Moussa nor Anstead has posted on social media about their nuptials.
Nonetheless, congratulations to the happy couple on their wedding day!
