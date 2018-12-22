Gwyneth Paltrow Makes NSFW Comment About Kate Hudson's Many Cutting Boards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The internet came to a very startling revelation last week: Kate Hudson owns a lot of cutting boards.
On Sunday, Hudson announced that she would be the new global ambassador for WW (previously Weight Watchers) alongside her friend Oprah Winfrey. The talk show host welcomed the new mom to the WW family with the sweetest of FaceTime calls.
While that was something to write home about, other people paid closer attention to a photo of the Bride Wars star for another reason. One picture from Hudson's WW photo shoot showed her standing at her kitchen island with her daughter Rani Rose in her arms. Behind the marble counter-top sat a plethora of cutting boards. Yes, cutting boards. There are at least fifteen in plain sight.
And that's just all we can see for now.
The photo quickly went viral and, understandably, became a meme.
The 39-year-old even poked fun at herself a few days later when she shared a photo on Instagram of a cutting board with a knife, cucumber, bananas and avocado on it. "Guys, I got a new cutting board," she captioned it.
One tweet in particular caught the attention of many Twitter users—including Gwyneth Paltrow. Karen Howell tweeted a zoomed-in image of Hudson standing in front of her cutting boards and wrote, "Just a note to anyone shopping for Kate Hudson this holiday season. She doesn't need any more cutting boards."
Paltrow clearly couldn't help herself when she saw the image of her friend. "Maybe they're BDSM paddles," she commented with the fire emoji.
The Goop creator seems to love commenting on memes, especially ones of herself. Before her wedding to Brad Falchuk, the Shakespeare in Love star felt the need to reply to a meme that used a picture of her laughing at the central part. It said "Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about dick."
Paltrow commented on it, "Ain't that the damn truth."
I'm not blushing, you're blushing.
Prior to publicly joining WW, Hudson announced that she wanted to lose 25 pounds in order to "get back to my fighting weight." She elaborated more about her mission in her WW video. "Health and wellness is my number one, and I always say that what works for me doesn't work for everyone," she said. "I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies. We aren't all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc."
She continued, "I've become an ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all! This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness."
