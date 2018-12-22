Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off the Newest Member of Their Family

Instagram
There's a new baby in the Bieber family...but it's not what you think!
On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin posted photos and videos on her Instagram Story that showed off her and Justin Bieber's cute new dog, Oscar Bieber. In one video, Baldwin filmed the little pup running around their bed while Bieber used his hands as a makeshift toy and played with Oscar. In another photo, Oscar was fast asleep next to Baldwin with his paw right underneath his face.
Aww!
The "Sorry" singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story of Oscar inside a little fenced-in area with his bed and a bowl of dog food and water sitting elegantly on a place mat. "Merry christmas from Oscar," he wrote.
It has been quite the holiday season for the newlyweds.
Bieber and Baldwin (who also now goes by Hailey Bieber) spent Thanksgiving in Canada with their families. The weekend also coincided with the model's 22nd birthday. They celebrated at home and a video showed that, in a total romantic move, Bieber pushed her face into the delicious looking cake. But it didn't go to waste because there seemed to be a second cake on hand for them all to enjoy as a family.
A day later, the singer wrote about his first Thanksgiving in general and his "first as a married man." He captioned a photo of trees and snow, "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"
While the lovebirds are known to be pretty PDA-heavy (especially on a kiss cam....), Baldwin made a rare statement about her relationship with Bieber while talking about social media and its impact on her.
On Dec. 8, she wrote a series of notes that she added to her Instagram story and opened up about how taking breaks from Instagram "is the best thing ever."
She added, "the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up."
In another note, the recent Carpool Karaoke star commented on the platform's effect on her marriage and other relationships. "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," she wrote.
She continued, "I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging."
Her last note read, "I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy."
One thing that will most definitely help her enjoy her life is her adorable new puppy.
Welcome to the family, Oscar!
