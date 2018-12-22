Trina Braxton Reveals Her Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Has Died

Robin L Marshall/Film Magic
Sat., Dec. 22, 2018
Trina Braxton revealed on Saturday that her ex-husband Gabe Solis has passed away at the age of 43.
The 44-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Solis and their two sons. She confirmed his death in a long caption about Solis and explained that she was breaking her silence about it because news of his death broke before many people in their family were notified.
"On December 20, 2018, a chapter permanently closed for my sons and I," she began. "For over 16 years, Gabe Solis was an essential part of our lives. Like all families, there are good and bad moments that are endured, but those moments, good or bad still made us who we are in the present."
Her elegiac description continued, "Unfortunately, someone leaked the story before we could make everyone aware of his passing, and I apologize to those friends and family members for finding out through social outlets. I also apologize directly to the Solis Family."
"I do humbly ask for your prayers for our families, but my greatest request is that when you are posting comments, remember Gabe's passing is a loss for our family," Braxton concluded. "He was a father to my boys, a son, brother, and friend to many and I would appreciate privacy and respect as we grieve his unexpected departure. @gabe_solis1234 I miss you, my dear friend."
The singer did not reveal his cause of death, but TMZ reported on Friday that Solis died after a battle with cancer.
Braxton and Solis were married in 2003, but then got divorced in 2015. In March, the couple appeared on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life with life coach Iyanla Vanzant where they opened up about their marriage and family in an extremely candid discussion.
Our thoughts go out to the Braxton and Solis families at this time.
