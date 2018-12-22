Trina Braxton Reveals Her Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Has Died

Trina Braxton revealed on Saturday that her ex-husband Gabe Solis has passed away at the age of 43.

The 44-year-old singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Solis and their two sons. She confirmed his death in a long caption about Solis and explained that she was breaking her silence about it because news of his death broke before many people in their family were notified.

"On December 20, 2018, a chapter permanently closed for my sons and I," she began. "For over 16 years, Gabe Solis was an essential part of our lives. Like all families, there are good and bad moments that are endured, but those moments, good or bad still made us who we are in the present."

Her elegiac description continued, "Unfortunately, someone leaked the story before we could make everyone aware of his passing, and I apologize to those friends and family members for finding out through social outlets. I also apologize directly to the Solis Family."