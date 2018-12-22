Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 3 Years of Sobriety

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is marking a major personal milestone following years of turmoil and also giving back to the community this holiday season as he prepares for his upcoming prison sentence for tax evasion.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday, "Big daddy Sitch celebrating 3 years of sobriety & teaming up with @discoveryinstitute_nj to bring a holiday meal to Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown NJ for Christmas."

Mike has been open about his past addiction to prescription drugs and has been known for his past partying ways on Jersey Shore several years ago. He and most of the cast members returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this year and this time, he filmed the show sober.