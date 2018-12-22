Baby Ariana Grande! Watch the Singer Belt Out Celine Dion Songs as Child

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Celine Dion

Ariana Grande/Instagram; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Even when she was a preschooler, Ariana Grande was a singing sensation—and a fan of carpool karaoke.

The now-25-year-old, one of the most popular singers, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a throwback video of her as a child, sitting in a car with her family and belting out Céline Dion's ballad "The Reason." The song was released in 1997, when Grande was 4 years old.

"Put it from the beginning Frankie!" she tells her brother, Frankie Grande.

In another video, Ariana and mom Joan Grande duet on Dion and Barbra Streisand's 1997 song "Tell Him."

"We still sing this," Ariana wrote. "She's still Barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so."

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Ariana is a known fan of Dion and can even do a great impression of her, as well as other female pop stars, as seen on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"When I met Celine she told me, she was like, 'When I saw you, I peed!'" Ariana said on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in 2016. "I'm just a big fan. I'm a really big fan."

Ariana has been performing professionally since she was a child, appearing in community theater productions of shows such as Annie, The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast. In 2008, at age 15, she starred in the Broadway musical 13.

Ariana remains a devoted Broadway fan and returned to her musical theater roots with a performance on the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway several weeks ago. She also belted out songs from Broadway musicals with Family Guy creator and crooner Seth MacFarlane on Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series. Ariana has also appeared on the original segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In 2009, she and 13 co-star Elizabeth Gillies were cast on the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which made them nationally famous TV stars. Ariana began her professional music career two years later, with the release of her first single, "Put Your Hearts Up."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Céline Dion , Music , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

Rihanna Has Finally Told Us When She's Releasing New Music

Meghan Trainor, No Excuses Music Video

We're All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor & Her Killer Music Videos on Her 25th Birthday

Jay-Z Wants Travis Scott to Headline Super Bowl 53

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Did Beyonce Leak "Queen Carter" Album on Streaming Services?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama

Barack Obama Stars in New Hamilton Song Remix: Listen to It Here

Beyonce, City of Hope

No, Beyoncé Didn't Release New Music

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.