Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Over More Photoshop Claims

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 11:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian isn't going to sit quietly and let herself get bullied online.

On Friday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back at a couple of users who accused her of photoshopping her photos on Instagram. Kardashian has over the years occasionally been accused of retouching and over-filtering her pics on social media.

"Would you keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever??? Lol" one user commented on a photo the reality star posted showing her with mother Kris Jenner.

"Would you?" Kardashian responded. "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks

"Let it go babe," Kardashian added. "Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"

Another user also insinuated that Kardashian had altered her photo, prompting her to reply, "But babe, how are you saying I Photoshopped my face if you really don't [know]? Did you alter this photo? I just don't understand how people are positive about certain things. But also I don't see how that affects anybody else's day."

 

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

"I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways!" she continued. "But by all means I don't think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc. You have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I've been through and I still radiate love! The outside is whatever we want to make it (makeup, diet, hair color, clothing) but my soul is what I'm taking with me."

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Earlier this month, Kardashian complimented her sister Kylie Jenner on Instagram and received a reply from a user, who wrote, "@khloekardashian get over yourself you tart, you've all buyed your looks."

"The word would be bought baby," Kardashian replied. "You mean we all bought our looks."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Photoshop , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Offset

Offset Hints He'll "Change His Ways" as He and Cardi B Reunite in Puerto Rico

Drew Barrymore, Weight Loss

Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Lakers, Kiss Cam

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Naughty for the Lakers Kiss Cam

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Feathered Dress on Night Out With BFF Jordyn Woods

Meghan Trainor, No Excuses Music Video

We're All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor & Her Killer Music Videos on Her 25th Birthday

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: "I Am Sober and Grateful to Be Alive and Taking Care of ME"

Kelsey Berreth

Missing Colorado Mom Mystery Solved? The Most Shocking Details That Led to Her Fiancé's Arrest

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.