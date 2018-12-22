Demi Lovato: "I Am Sober and Grateful to Be Alive and Taking Care of ME"

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato says she's "sober and grateful to be alive" as she continues her recovery following a rehab stint, and slammed recent tabloid reports about herself.

In November, the 26-year-old pop star completed three months of treatment at a facility following a drug overdose and relapse in July at her Los Angeles home. Lovato, who has battled substance abuse for years, has been spending time in recent weeks at a sober living facility.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," Lovato tweeted on Friday evening. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Lovato did not specify what tabloid reports she was upset about. In recent months, she has been the subject of not only tabloid stories but also several blind gossip items related to her overdose, recovery and personal life.

Lovato continued, "Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn't actually a part of my life because most of the s--t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong."

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to," she said. "All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f--king much...thank you."

Lovato has largely remained out of the public eye and off social media amid her treatment, although she has been spotted out in Los Angeles a few times with Henry Levy. The two were photographed kissing earlier this month. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

In November, a source had told E! News Levy was acting as Lovato's "sober companion" for the time being, adding, "Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her. They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."

