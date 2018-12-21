Nicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Gets Her Name Tattooed on His Neck

Nicki Minaj's new boyfriend is proving his loyalty to the rapper in a big way.

Kenneth Petty is now sporting a large tattoo of Nicki's name on his neck and Nicki couldn't be happier. She revealed the new ink, which happens to be his first, in a video shared to her Instagram on Friday night.

In the video of the pair, Minaj asks, "Did your tat hurt?"

He replies, "Nah." Nicki then casually fixes her hair as she stares into the camera.

The rapper, née Onika Tonya Maraj, captioned the close-up of the tattoo, "Did ya tat hurt zaddy? his first tat—frontin like it didn't sting."

The couple's relationship appears to be moving at a fast pace since they only recently went public with their romance. Nicki revealed her new beau to her 96.6 million Instagram followers on Instagram on Dec. 10, when she shared a PDA-filled pic of the pair.