Look Back on Demi Lovato's Road to Recovery 6 Months After Relapsing

It's been six months since Demi Lovato sorrowfully revealed she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

She shared her story in June in the song "Sober", where she lamented the damage it caused with her family and fans. "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," the 26-year-old sings in the ballad.

Her confession was seen as a positive step toward recovery, however, just over a month later, the singer was rushed to the hospital for an overdose. First responders gave her the overdose reversal drug Narcan, and she was reported to be "awake and with her family" hours after entering the hospital.

While Demi's overdose came as a shock to many, it was not surprising to her friends a source previously reported. "She had a sober coach who she cut out of her life a few months ago. She's been in a downward spiral ever since and has not been doing well," the source told E! News. "She's been heavily using and her friends have been very worried that this was going to happen."