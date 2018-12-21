Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Renew Their Wedding Vows

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are officially a Mr. and Mrs.—again!

The reality TV stars renewed their vows on Wednesday, Dec. 19 during an intimate outdoor ceremony along the coastline of Santa Barbara, Calif.

In photos obtained by E! News, 32-year-old Heidi looked every inch a blushing bride in a white mini-dress with a sheer tulle skit and bedazzled belt and neckline. She carried a large bouquet of white and pink roses. Meanwhile, Spencer, 35, wore a classic black suit. It also appeared as if the social media personality rocked one of his signature crystals around his neck.

A source tells E! News that camera crews for The Hills: New Beginnings were present for the beachside festivities, which will be televised on the upcoming revival of the classic reality television series. Attendees included new cast members Mischa Bartonand Brandon Lee, as well as Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, his wife Jennifer Delgado, Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler.

"The ceremony was not a formal event," explains the insider. "Most people came in cocktail attire."