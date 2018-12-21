Cardi B Strips Down Naked in NSFW "Money" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Atlantic Records

Cardi B gets extra racy in her new music video, "Money," which was released on Friday.

The rapper wears several scantily clad outfits, showcases her old stripper moves, balances on two other strippers on a pole and appears naked in front of a piano. Cardi, who welcomed daughter Kulture earlier this year, also breastfeeds what appears to be a baby doll. Female models also show their breasts.

Some fans immediately drew comparisons between Cardi and Nicki Minaj, also known for her scantily clad music videos. In September, the two rappers famously got into a heated altercation at a New York Fashion Week party. Following weeks of bad blood, they appeared to call a truce

Photos

2018's Biggest Celebrity Feuds

One fan pointed out similarities between two outfits Cardi wears in "Money" and looks Nicki has sported before.

Cardi wears a golden headpiece that resembles the one Nicki had on a 2014 cover of Vogue Italia. Cardi also showcases an elaborate black and white outfit similar to one Nicki had in her, Farruko, Bad BunnyTravis Scott and Rvssian's 2017 music video "Krippy Kush (Remix)."

Another fan tweeted, "I feel like Cardi B gave HOMAGE to Lil' Kim, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott in the MONEY video. Oh and Cruella De Vil."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Nicki Minaj , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

Teresa Giudice, WWHL

Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Burns Gift From Kailyn Lowry in Bizarre Video

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

Awww! Busy Philipps Is All Tears After Oprah Winfrey Surprisingly Calls Into Busy Tonight

Kelsey Berreth, fiance

Fiancé of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth Arrested and Charged With Murder

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.