Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 11:16 AM

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Hollywood is officially in the holiday spirit with epic, festive fashion.

While many have turned indoors to spend time with family, the release of Bumblebee, Second Act, Bird Box and Roma have encouraged stars to step on to the red carpet. The result is mesmerizing with wonderful gowns and holidays hues at the forefront.

Case in point: Sandra Bullock, who stars in the Netflix thriller Bird Box. For a screening in New York, the star wore a Martin Grant gown, which features a halter neckline, cutouts and a ruffled skirt.

Other actresses with starring roles, such as Hailee Steinfeld andJennifer Lopez also turned heads with stunning fashion off of the red carpet. Dressing in their season's best during their press tours. It was a fabulous for fashion.

Check out the best dressed stars, then vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Best Dressed

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star is a standing example of the impact of neon. With a wide-sleeved silhouette and silver accessories, you couldn't miss the triple threat walking down the street.

ESC: Best Dressed, Yalitza Aparicio

MARIO GUZMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma actress was stunning in a mint blue, strapless gown, paired with an oxblood red lipstick on the red carpet.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

In honor of the release of her Netflix thriller, Bird Box, and the holiday season, the 54-year-old actress stunned in a red Martin Grant gown with cutouts and a ruffled skirt.

ESC: Hailee Steinfeld, Best Dressed

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld

With fur-accented coat, Elie Saab floral dress, matching over-the-knee boots and a Mark Cross box-shaped bag, the Bumblebee actress sets the winter fashion standard.

ESC: Keira Knightley, Best Dressed

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

The actress sports a dress that would turn heads at any holiday party with its combination of epic and bright patterns.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra

The newly wed star takes on gloomy weather in an all-white ensemble, topped with a green furry coat, Kendra Scott hoop earrings, a tote bag and trendy sunglasses.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rita Ora

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rita Ora

The singer stuns with dress with folded pleats at the top, sheer tights and black pumps.

Best Dressed of the Week: 12.21
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
