Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 10:44 AM
Bravo
Bad blood remains between Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, and Caroline Manzo on RHONJ.
On Thursday's holiday special episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Teresa a fan question about whether she missed her friendship with Jacqueline and Caroline. All she could say was, "Who?"
The fact that this friendship is dead and gone is no real surprise, especially since earlier this year Teresa told E! News that both Jacqueline and Caroline are "evil."
"Maybe if they both come back it's because they need the money," she said when asked if they could return. "But, I mean, whatever, bring it on. I could give two s—ts if they come back. Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They're both evil people and I really don't want anything to do with evil people. I don't, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will."
As typically happens with Watch What Happens Live, the entire segment got into shady territory as all the OG Housewives present, including Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, NeNe Leakes, and Vicki Gunvalson, weighed in on who should return and who shouldn't. By the end, the consensus seemed to be that everyone misses the original lineup of ladies on each show.
Andy also got some scoop, including the fact that Tom (of Luann and Tom) bought Ramona a drink without even being present in the bar, and Ramona is dating "a lot" of people, but none of them are sticking.
There was also a fun game of "Never Have I Ever" that was very telling, even if a couple of the ladies didn't seem to be entirely honest about every single thing.
Last night's episode also included some very big non-shady news for one Andy Cohen: He's going to be a dad!
Watch What Happens Live air on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?