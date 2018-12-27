Not Ready to Say Goodbye: Mac Miller, Anthony Bourdain and More of 2018's Most Shocking Deaths

In early December, GQ ran a profile on the chef, who was cremated a week after his passing, as part of their Men of the Year series. Among the chef's loved ones who spoke candidly about the man they'd loved and lost was friend Doug Quint, who opened up about how how Bourdain's daughter reacted to the passing of her father. "I heard my phone going off in the middle of the night, and it was a text from Ottavia saying, 'He's killed himself, and I wanted you to know before the news came out.' I [drove] to O'Hare and went to their house. The whole morning, I was sitting head down, making sure I didn't look at the TV. It's just so f--kin' lousy. It feels like you're speeding into a black hole," he shared. "That day, Ariane said to me something like, 'Is this something that people outside of New York are gonna know about?' And we were like, 'Yeah. All around the world, people are sad about this.' Telling her that made me realize, Jesus, God, this is world news. He changed lives around the world."

During a November appearance on CBS This Morning, Ripert spoke about the legacy his friend had left behind through his celebrated travelogues. "Anthony was very curious by nature. Very respectful of cultures and he wanted to share with the public, his discoveries," he explained "The idea was do not be scared of traveling and do not be scared going to other countries and do not stay at the resort, do not stay at the hotel and eat the normal menu. Just go out, go in the street and engage with people. Try the food and learn the culture from that experience and I think he did really well in breaking walls, right, in between us and other countries that we sometimes are a bit scared or nervous to visit and that was really a great part of his legacy."