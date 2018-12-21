Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

Fancy seeing you here!

On Thursday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry made an under-the-radar pre-holiday visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London, to support the women with whom the Duchess of Sussex co-authored a fundraising cookbook to help the families of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. And guess who else showed up? Adele!

It is unclear if the couple interacted with the singer. Meghan has visited the kitchen before, while this was Harry's first visit.

One of the chefs, Munira Mahmoud, shared on Instagram photos of herself and other women at the event with Adele.