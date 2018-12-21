Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman Pull a Hilarious Holiday Prank on Ryan Reynolds

Good one guys.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman pulled a holiday prank on their friend Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos of himself donning a brightly colored Christmas sweater as his celebrity friends laughed by his side.

"These f--king a--holes said it was a sweater party," Reynolds captioned the images, which also showed the pranksters exchanging high-fives.

The sweater was certainly a showstopper and even included a big gold bow. Even Blake Lively, who's also been known to troll her husband on social media, gave the prank her stamp of approval with an Instagram like.