Prepare Yourself For Temptation Island and Its Luxurious Villas

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 7:00 AM

Temptation Island

USA

Bachelor Mansion who? 

TV has no shortage of beautiful places filled with beautiful people potentially hooking up with each other, but USA's Temptation Island is taking things to another level. 

The series is a reboot of the reality show that aired on Fox in 2000 where four couples test their relationships by splitting up and living with and dating sexy singles for a few weeks. The four women will live with 12 guys, and the four guys will live with 12 women, and everybody gets to live in beautiful houses optimally designed for good TV. 

E! News has your exclusive first look at the villa where the four guys will be living, and unsurprisingly, it's not too shabby. 

It's a "typical Maui villa," says host Mark L. Walberg. It's got a conversation pit, a kitchen (where the party always is), a very open floor plan, and bedrooms upstairs for a little privacy, if you need it. There are a ton of hang out spots—a dining room table, a lot of chairs, a pool table, and an outdoor bar. 

There's also a pool, divided into four sections, making it really more like four pools, and there are beach chairs everywhere, perfect for lounging by yourself or with a sexy eligible single.  

Watch the full house tour below! 

Temptation Island premieres Tuesday, January 15 at 10 p.m. 

E! and USA are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

