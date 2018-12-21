Prepare Yourself For Temptation Island and Its Luxurious Villas

Bachelor Mansion who?

TV has no shortage of beautiful places filled with beautiful people potentially hooking up with each other, but USA's Temptation Island is taking things to another level.

The series is a reboot of the reality show that aired on Fox in 2000 where four couples test their relationships by splitting up and living with and dating sexy singles for a few weeks. The four women will live with 12 guys, and the four guys will live with 12 women, and everybody gets to live in beautiful houses optimally designed for good TV.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the villa where the four guys will be living, and unsurprisingly, it's not too shabby.