Will Ferrell and James Corden Nearly Spill Their Guts Eating a Turkey Testicle, Fish Eye and Cow Tongue

These stars will go to great lengths to avoid answering awkward questions—including tasting a turkey testicle.

In the newest round of James Corden's beloved Late Late Show segment, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," both the host and celebrity guest Will Ferrell took turns eating some of the grossest food items one can imagine, all in the name of not hurting anyone's feelings.

For those unfamiliar with the game, each player takes turns asking the other a difficult question. The person can then answer the question (and suffer the embarrassment) or eat whichever strange food the other player picks for them. As you can imagine, it gets very interesting.

Some interesting revelations have emerged out of this game, but Thursday night's segment would present no such luck. Instead, the players both were unwavering as they avoided answering questions like "Of all your Carpool Karaoke guests, whose music do you like the least?" or "Who was the most difficult host of SNL while you were there?"