Farmyard Fun! Kristin Cavallari Surprises Jay Cutler With a Llama in New Season of Very Cavallari

Jay Cutler is in for a surprise!

In this sneak peek of Very Cavallari season 2 (which returns to E! in March), Kristin Cavallari purchases a llama without running it by her husband first. Although Jay and Kristin live on a property equipped for farm animals, it seems the former NFL player is hesitant about the new addition to their live stock.

"Why is that animal here?" a confused Jay asks his wife.

"Didn't you always want a llama?" the Uncommon James boss counters. "I thought that's what you said at one point?"

Though Jay doesn't scoff at the idea immediately, he expresses doubt that Kristin will be able to care for the llama. In an attempt to defend her purchase, Kristin reveals she already has "food and water" and is "ready to go."