Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

You've made it, the holidays are here.

Whether long or short, hopefully you have at least a few days off to take a break and decompress from the year that was 2018. And what better way to relax than by curling up and reading your favorite celeb's memoir? Maybe you're more of Kris Jenner or maybe Ice-T's path to fame truly interests you.

There's tons to choose from, so go on pick a up a few.

 

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Reese Witherspoon

BUY IT: Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits by Reese Witherspoon, $17 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Chip and Joanna Gaines

BUY IT: The Magnolia Story by Chip and Joanna Gaines, $17 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Busy Philipps

BUY IT: This Will Only Hurt a Little by Busy Philipps, $23 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Anna Faris

BUY IT: Unqualified by Anna Faris, $14 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Mindy Kaling

BUY IT: Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling, $13 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Kris Jenner

BUY IT: Kris Jenner . . . And All Things Kardashian by Kris Jenner, $10 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Chrissy Metz

BUY IT: This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today by Chrissy Metz, $14 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Ellen DeGeneres

BUY IT: Seriously...I'm Kidding Kindle Edition by Ellen DeGeneres, $10 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Ice-T

BUY IT: Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption-from South Central to Hollywood by Ice-T, $8 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Betty White

BUY IT: If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't) by Betty White, $10 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Taraji P. Henson

BUY IT: Around the Way Girl: A Memoir Paperback by Taraji P. Henson, $13 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Caitlyn Jenner

BUY IT: The Secrets of My Life by Caitlyn Jenner, $13 at Barnes & Noble

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Amy Poehler

BUY IT: Yes Please by Amy Poehler, $11 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Jodie Sweetin

BUY IT: UnSweetined: A Memoir Paperback by Jodie Sweetin, $11 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Anna Kendrick

BUY IT: Scrappy Little Nobody Hardcover by Anna Kendrick, $13 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

O. J. Simpson

BUY IT: If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer by O. J. Simpson, $15 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Leah Remini

BUY IT: Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology by Leah Remini, $13 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Tiffany Haddish

BUY IT: The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, $12 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Lauren Graham

BUY IT: Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls by Lauren Graham, $13 at Amazon

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Gisele Bundchen

BUY IT: Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life by Gisele Bundchen, $28 at Target

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Khloé Kardashian

BUY IT: Strong Looks Better Naked by Khloé Kardashian, $24 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-comm: Must-Read Celeb Memoirs

Michael Phelps

BUY IT: Beneath the Surface: My Story by Michael Phelps, $12 at Amazon

You might even want to give some as gifts!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Trending Stories

Latest News
Teddi Mellencamp, Christmas Cards 2018

See All the Celebrity Christmas Cards You Missed in Your Mailbox

E-comm: Comfy Boots You Can Wear to the Office in Winter

Comfy Boots You Can Wear to the Office

Jim Parsons, Milo Ventimiglia, Emmy Rossum, Indya Moore, Roseanne Barr

The 18 Biggest TV Moments of 2018, From Roseanne to This Is Us and Beyond

Mark Hogencamp, Welcome to Marwen

The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Welcome to Marwen

The Royal Wedding & More of TV's Biggest Moments in 2018

Roger Mathews, Greyson Mathews

Roger Mathews Shares Video With Son Greyson Amid Restraining Order Drama

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade

Gabrielle Union Says Her Daughter Kaavia Listened to Beyoncé and Travis Scott in the Womb

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.