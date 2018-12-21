Everything You Need to Make Your Guest Room Feel Like a Hotel Room

So you were planning a nice quiet holiday at home, were you?

Surprise, your in laws are in town. Or maybe your besties decided to stay local and want to crash at yours, college style. Regardless, 'tis the season for giving so you've got to be flexible. Your doors are open, but is your guest room ward and welcoming?

To spruce it up and make your guests feel like they're practically staying at a hotel, here's what we recommend you buy ASAP.