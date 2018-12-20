Proof Cardi B Will Be the Style Star to Watch This Award Season

Between her plans for Christmas, public apologies from Offset, a feud with Nicki Minaj and more, there were a lot of things threatening to steal Cardi B's shine in 2018.

2019, on the other hand, is looking good for the 26-year-old rapper. While we can't say what will happen with the musician and the Migos rapper in the near future, the upcoming award season is already showing mad love to Kulture's mom. With the 2018 release of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi has five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Whether or not, she takes home the awards, there's one thing we know for sure: Cardi B is going to bring epic looks with flawless beauty (courtesy of personal makeup artist to the red carpet in honor of her newest accolades and noteworthy rise to success.